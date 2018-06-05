School Girl/Zombie Hunter Out Now on Steam - News

Publisher D3 Publisher announced the third-person shooter, School Girl/Zombie Hunter, is available now on Windows PC via Steam. It is currently 30 percent off until June 12.

“This third-person shooting game takes place in the prestigious Kirisaki Institute, a school that’s suddenly been surrounded by hordes of zombies and completely cut off from the outside world.”

Five schoolgirl survivors, surrounded by hordes of zombies, and bullets fly at a school. Each dealing with their own internal struggles, must work together and battle through the horrors facing them to live another day.

Fight back against the legions of the dead invading the isolated school using a range of weapons—handguns, assault rifles, sniper rifles, shotguns, sub machine guns, rocket launchers, and more—to clear 50 missions…and eventually maybe even escape from this hell.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the zombies’ attacks have the power to destroy the girls’ clothes…

Until they’re left battling in their underwear?! There’s no place for modesty when your life is at stake!

