Destiny 2 Next Expansion is Called Forsaken - News

posted 7 hours ago

Bungie will reveal the second year of content coming to Destiny 2 tomorrow, June 5 at 9am PT / 12pm ET.

Tomorrow, the second year of Destiny 2 will be revealed.



Join us on June 5 at 9am Pacific.https://t.co/1521iaMOluhttps://t.co/jEQFtjqYlU pic.twitter.com/ntS023IWNB — Bungie (@Bungie) June 4, 2018

The next expansion of the game wil lalso be called Forsaken.

