Code Vein Release Date Revealed - News

/ 340 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced Code Vein will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 28.

In Japan, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will launch on September 27. The Xbox One version in Japan will also be a digital only release.





Read information and view trailers of the game here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles