Sony to Announce 3 New PS4 Games Before E3 2018 - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony has revealed it will be announcing three new PlayStation 4 games, a release date for an upcoming game and new details on an upcoming PSVR game over the following the week as a countdown to E3 2018.

Sony's E3 showcase will take place on Monday, June 11 at 6pm PT.

Here is the complete countdown to E3 2018 schedule:

Wednesday, June 6 at 8am Pacific

Announce: New PS4 Game With PS VR Support

Thursday, June 7 at 8am Pacific

Release Date for an Upcoming Worldwide Studios Title

Friday, June 8 at 8am Pacific

Announce: New PS4 Game

Saturday, June 9 at 8am Pacific

Announce: New PS VR Game

Sunday, June 10 at 8am Pacific

Details: An Eagerly Anticipated Game Comes to PS VR

