Sony to Announce 3 New PS4 Games Before E3 2018

Sony has revealed it will be announcing three new PlayStation 4 games, a release date for an upcoming game and new details on an upcoming PSVR game over the following the week as a countdown to E3 2018.
Sony's E3 showcase will take place on Monday, June 11 at 6pm PT.
Here is the complete countdown to E3 2018 schedule:
- Wednesday, June 6 at 8am Pacific
- Announce: New PS4 Game With PS VR Support
- Thursday, June 7 at 8am Pacific
- Release Date for an Upcoming Worldwide Studios Title
- Friday, June 8 at 8am Pacific
- Announce: New PS4 Game
- Saturday, June 9 at 8am Pacific
- Announce: New PS VR Game
- Sunday, June 10 at 8am Pacific
- Details: An Eagerly Anticipated Game Comes to PS VR
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
cool can't wait
No doubt the eagerly anticipated game coming to PS VR will be Spider Man.
Knack 3 confirmed.
Strange but welcome.
Honestly they should save it for E3, but the sooner the better I guess.
Why the hell would you announce something right before the event?
To make people have higher expectations for the conference.
"If they annouced this here, imagine during the event next week"
Nah. Most likely as free advertising for the event to max out audience numbers in theatres and up online viewership. It's crazy how many years I've completely missed E3 and I consider myself a fairly hardcore gamer. I'm sure millions of casuals miss it without realizing and this could help get peoples attention.
Because they have so much to show, such an embarrassment of riches, it may benefit them to segment the news, and distribute it over a slightly longer time period. This is in direct contrast to condensing everything, having a booming voice lyingly scream "EXCLUSIVE" over 45 games that aren't really exclusives, and hoping nobody notices what just happened.
- 0
