Evolve Dedicated Servers Shutting Down on September 3

2K has announced it will be shutting down the dedicated servers for Evolve on September 3.

For anyone that purchased the game will be able to access Legacy Evolve after the dedicated servers are shut down. The free Evolve Stage 2 PC version no longer be available.

Here is the complete timeline and what will be available and what will not be:

Here's a timeline of the planned server shutdown

July 2, 2018: Virtual currency bundles removed from Evolve Stage 2 and will no longer be available for purchase

Can I still play Evolve?

Yes, if you purchased Evolve, you’ll be able to access Legacy Evolve after the dedicated servers are shut down. The free-to-play PC version, Evolve Stage 2, will not be available. See below for details on how to access Legacy Evolve.

What about my Gold and Silver Keys?

Evolve Stage 2’s Gold Keys will be available to purchase via the in-game store until July 2, 2018. Gold and Silver Keys can be used to purchase Monsters, Hunters, and skins until September 3, 2018 when the dedicated servers are shut down and the in-game store becomes unavailable. Players will keep all purchased Monsters, Hunters, and skins, which can be accessed through the retail version of Evolve, AKA Legacy Evolve.

What will happen to the content I paid for?

Players will keep all purchased Monsters, Hunters, and skins after the server shutdown on September 3, 2018. Be sure to spend your in-game currency as the store closes along with the servers on September 3. All content can be accessed through Legacy Evolve, which is the original retail version of Evolve.

How do I access Legacy Evolve?

CONSOLE: To access the Legacy Evolve on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, just launch the game like you normally would.

To access the Legacy Evolve on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, just launch the game like you normally would. PC: Check out this link for instructions on how to access Legacy Evolve on PC.

What features will still be functional in Legacy Evolve?

Multiplayer - Peer-to-peer multiplayer: Players will be able to team up and play against each other through peer-to-peer matchmaking. Players are also able to use the party-up feature to create games. Quick Play Hunt Nest Rescue Defend Arena Evacuation Custom games Single Player (solo vs. AI) – Evacuation Quick Play Custom games My2K login access Access to all hunters, monsters, purchased DLC, skins & player badges



What features are going away?

Hunt (Ranked) Players will still be able to play Hunt by going into Quick play and Custom games

Player Profile data

Leaderboards will no longer be populated with player data

The in-game store will be removed

The newsfeed will be unavailable

Player Badges will be unavailable

