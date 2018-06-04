Rocket League to Get World Car Pack on June 18 - News

Psyonix announced Rocket League will be getting Jurassic World Car Pack DLC on June 18 for $1.99 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

The Jurassic World Car Pack DLC includes the Jurassic Jeep Wrangler Battle-car, which has the Jurassic World decal for the blue team cars, and a Jurassic Park decal for the orange team. There will also be three new flags and player banners.

