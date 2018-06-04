Year on Year Sales & Market Share Charts - May 26, 2018 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 527 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the four home consoles and four handhelds over comparable periods for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2015 – (Week ending January 10 to May 30)
2016 – (Week ending January 9 to May 28)
2017 – (Week ending January 7 to May 27)
2018 – (Week ending January 6 to May 26)
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
"Year to date" sales for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2018 versus 2017 and 2018 versus 2016 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Microsoft
- Xbox One – Up Year-on-Year 264,123 (15.5%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Up Year-on-Year 717,200 (20.2%)
- Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 572.828 (-30.5%)
Sony
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 411,399 (-6.6%)
- PlayStation Vita – Down Year-on-Year 301,725 (-70.4%)
