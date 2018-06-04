Biggest Xbox Sale of the Year Starts June 7, Discounts Consoles, Games, More - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the "Biggest Xbox Sale of the Year" for E3 2018. The sale starts on June 7. Xbox One S and Xbox One X consoles will be discounted, as well as over 300 titles and controllers.

Here is a list of some of the others:

Here is the list of some of the games discounted:

Battlefield 1

FIFA 18

NBA 2K18

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Forza Motorsport 7

Destiny 2

Super Lucky’s Tale

Monster Hunter: World

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Sea of Thieves

You will also be able to get your first month of Xbox Game PAss and Xbox Live Gold for $1 each.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

