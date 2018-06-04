Biggest Xbox Sale of the Year Starts June 7, Discounts Consoles, Games, More - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 685 Views
Microsoft has announced the "Biggest Xbox Sale of the Year" for E3 2018. The sale starts on June 7. Xbox One S and Xbox One X consoles will be discounted, as well as over 300 titles and controllers.
Here is a list of some of the others:
- $199 for 500GB Xbox One S console
- $249 for 1TB Xbox One S bundles
- $449 for Xbox One X console – the first time it’s ever been discounted
- Up to 75% off select games including first-time discounts on newly released titles such as Monster Hunter: World, Sea of Thieves and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- One month of Xbox Live Gold and/or Xbox Game Pass for $1
- $10 off controllers
- Battlefield 1
- FIFA 18
- NBA 2K18
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Destiny 2
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Monster Hunter: World
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Sea of Thieves
Good time to buy a One X if you're cash strapped, and a good day to be an Xbox owner who is hasn't bought any new titles in the past year. Just a good day overall, maybe Sony will strike back with an even bigger sale so Playstation users can also score big. GAMES FOR EVERYONE.
Sony already did their move "Days of play" sales and many other sales whit promotional prices for games.
Well i don't look at Sony news, because I don't have a PS4. But is the sale going on, or was it way before all this from Microsoft? Did they also discount the Pro during this time?.
1. PS Sales got announced first, wil go live 06/08.
2. There are many other playstation deals going. PS got many sales for games along the year, in fact, playstation store have deal 90% of the time, be it flash sales, EA sales, golden week sales, Waner Sales, digital sales, etc. Sony is just amazing in this area, there is always games at lower price.
3. Yup, form day 8 pro will be 349.
Good for us all then eh. Cheaper stuff.
Oooh, nice.
Is it really the biggest sale of the year, though? Microsoft will regret playing this card in June when it comes time for the holidays.
I'm pretty sure the one around Black Friday and the end of the year sales are both going to bigger then this one.
