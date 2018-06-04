State of Decay 2 Tops 2 Million Players in Less Than 2 Weeks - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 424 Views
Microsoft announced that more than two million people have played State of Decay 2 in less than two weeks since the game launched on May 22.
"On behalf of the team here and our incredibly talented partners at Undead Labs, we want to thank the millions of fans old and new who have helped build such a strong community of players united in the fight for survival," said Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg.
"The entire team has been working hard to bring all 2 million players lots of key fixes, gameplay tune-ups, and quality of life improvements with our latest game patch released last Friday," he added. "We are always listening to our fans to improve the game experience, and we will continue to bring updates and additional content as you explore all that State of Decay 2 has to offer."
State of Decay 2 is available now on the Xbox One and Windows PC for $29.99.
I'm tired of these statements tbh. These are ridiculous. If you're not happy with the sales, then don't release any information about them. If you're happy, release solid numbers. Just don't release these vague "2 million PLAYERS in 2 weeks" nonsense. It makes Microsoft look shady and dishonest.
It released on the 18th though. So more than 2 weeks. At least it was able to be played then due to the "early access" ultimate edition. They made the same lie last time. I very much suspect they are using the people that joined then in their numbers, so it is disingenuous to use "22" as a release date. Also I'd still love a numbers break down. Something I hadn't considered until now is people using the trial/game pass as a "$10" beta and then going out and buying the real game. Although in that case they are double dipping. I don't know where the list goes but they were in the top 10 so they were doing good at least. Which is odd considering digital/windows 10/Game pass. So I can imagine quite a bit of double dipping to get the full version after the $10 trial.
Actual sales are likely 1/4 of that, which is still pretty good. It's not a coincidence that MS has avoided any and all hard sales data for years now, but they started announcing their player count the moment they made games available through GamePass.
In reality it would be much closer to 1/2.
- +1
