Hitman Announcement Teased for June 7 - News

posted 7 hours ago

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has teased an announcement for Hitman on Thursday, June 7 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Good afternoon, 47. The profiles have been uploaded. Your next target is... pic.twitter.com/0l1Tyu4gho — HITMAN (@Hitman) June 4, 2018

You can watch the announcement live here.

