Metal Max Xeno PS4 Western Release Date Revealed - News

/ 302 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher NIS America announced Metal Max Xeno will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America on September 25 and in Europe on September 28.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Humanity is on the brink of extinction. Half a century ago, a mother computer known as NOA became sentient and almost destroyed humankind. NOA’s destructive reach has even reduced Asia’s largest metropolis, TOKIO, to rubble. Explore this desolate wasteland as Talis, a casualty in this conflict, as he searches for allies and hope in a vengeance charged war against machines.

Key Features:

Style Your Tanks – Salvage new tanks, and upgrade them using over 500 parts! Customize your tanks with a fresh coat of paint and the strongest firepower you can find.

– Salvage new tanks, and upgrade them using over 500 parts! Customize your tanks with a fresh coat of paint and the strongest firepower you can find. Fight for Humanity – Explore the vast desert and unite with the remaining survivors to rise against the crazed machines.

– Explore the vast desert and unite with the remaining survivors to rise against the crazed machines. Hold Your Ground – Enemies lurk around every corner! Make a preemptive strike on your foes when they appear on the World Map from inside your tank, or disembark and explore dangerous strongholds on foot with your allies.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles