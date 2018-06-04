Life is Strange Pre-Registration Now Open on Android - News

/ 245 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Square Enix announced Dontnod Entertainment's Life is Strange pre-registration for the Android version is now open and the game will launch in July.

View the Android trailer below:





The mobile version includes the following features:

Enhanced user interface for full touch screen integration.

An all-new Photo Mode that allows you to take pictures, modify them with filters and share them easily.

Share your game progress on social media and compare your story choices with friends.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles