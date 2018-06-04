Noahmund Headed to Steam in Q3 2018 - News

Estudio Àbrego announced the upcoming RPG, Noahmund, is coming to Windows PC via Steam in the third quarter of 2018. The game will also launched for the PlayStation 4.

View the cinematic teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Love, fear, fire… The war in Feros is only a dramatic painting drawn on the background of the fate of Galina Angstroud, an agent of Shinn willing to fight against the most powerful weapon of Salaber. Accompanied by her guardian, Berani Valenti, both begin a journey for truth and salvation.



Noahmund is a role playing video game that wants to bring new horizons on battle systems and exploration. We´re going to launch in Steam on Spring 2018 for Windows/Mac, and PS4 on Winter Christmas campaign.

Battle System



We have moved the idea of chess and tactical role-playing games and we have equipped it with action and speed, baptizing this system as Motion Battle Chess. Our main characters have three different branches of skills that thanks to the Shatranj figurines are able to change their effect and power, giving much more depth to the combat.

Galina has synchrony, she can heals her companions or hurt her enemies.

Stalos has three elemental skills, thunder, wind and earth.

Berani’s conquer and charge skills can damage enemies through jumps and dashes.

But this is not the only way to fighting on Motion Battle Chess. Each characters have unique basic actions that determinate players’ playstyle.





Galina has to synchronize with her companions or her enemies to cast her skills.

Stalos can drop elemental traps (draechos).

Berani can activate stances (auras) to increase attack, defense or courage bar.



Exploration System



The main mechanic for the exploration system is based on a classic board game like HeroQuest or Dungeons and Dragons. Players will be able to explore the different zones of the game through nodes and resolve different puzzles thanks to the world skills for each main character.

Stalos has the skill to active orbs thanks to his knifes.

Berani has the skill to break walls through a powerful dash.

Galina can memorize nodes to go back to them.



One of the exploration system submechanics is the world trap minigame, players will have to deactivate traps pushing keys/buttons through a quick time event.



There are two ways of failing this mechanic:





Time runs out.

Wasting all the tries.



If the player fails, characters will take damage and maybe an altered state depending on the difficulty of the trap itself.

Story:

Many years ago, the war of water and fire began in Feros. The northern regions controlled the underground rivers that supplied water to the entire continent, but the southern lands were punished by drought and heat. This was the main reason for their struggle, but in the end, the beliefs of its inhabitants became stronger than thirst.



Feros was then divided, and those who agreed to keep investigating Synchrony, crossed the natural border of Bismut pass to the north, land of rivers and mountains. At that time, in the south began a cult for the drivos, dangerous creatures able to spit destructive flares. The fanatics called themselves the Drivanian and founded Salaber in the south.



Synchrony was branded as heresy from the cult and tensions began. Those who studied it were called adepts, but to their disgrace many of them were killed by the Salaber army. The tensions grew so much that the war broke out across the continent, destroying cities in its path that only remain in the memory and written history of Feros.



It is 570, the war of fire and water has continued its course, but months ago, Salaber released a powerful weapon from the top of the Bismut pass which almost destroyed the entire continent with its titanic rain of fire. Now, the ashes of war that are still burning are trying to be revived and extinguished alike.



Shinn, the capital of Barfa Rali in the north, sends Galina Angstroud as an agent to discover the truth about the rumors of a new use of that terrible weapon. Accompanied by her guardian, Berani Valenti, Urion's second heir, both follow the trail of one of the generals of the Salaber army.

Key Features:

Fight with Motion Battle Chess! The revolutionary battle system that mixes real time action with tactical grids.

Explore a huge dungeon through a classic board game node-based exploration system and solve puzzles with main characters unique skills!

Equip Shatranj figurines to expand skill trees and unleash powerful abilities to defeat your enemies!

Discover a new mythology created from zero, driven by a powerful story.

Feel a twice awarded soul-touching soundtrack.

