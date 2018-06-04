My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Gets Himiko Toga and Dabi Screenshots - News

Bandai Namco has released new screenshots for My Hero Academia: One’s Justice and announced two new characters, Himiko Toga and Dabi.



My Hero Academia: One’s Justice will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC in 2018. In Japan, it will only release for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

