Lords of the Fallen 2 Developed by Defiant Studios

Publisher CI Games announced Lords of the Fallen 2 will be developed by New York City-based Defiant Studios.

The developer was founded in New York City in 2016 by former studio head and game director of Just Cause 3 developer Avalanche Studios New York David Grijns. The studio features "veteran staff with proven track records in developing top-selling AAA games."





"We talked to a number of globally respected studios that had shown a strong interest in making the next LotF, and received several solid pitches. We finally decided to move forward with Defiant because we were impressed with their game concept, production expertise, and the pedigree of their developers," said CI Games CEO Marek Tymiński. "Defiant is made up of some the industry’s most talented creators, and we are thrilled to have them create the sequel to LotF. We look forward to bringing their next big game to the global market on consoles and PC."

Grijns added, "We have been talking with CI Games for several months now, and went through a detailed process of getting to know one another’s expectations and motivations in regards to Lords of the Fallen 2. We are happy that we can commit our studio to developing a great game in a well-established franchise. Our team has been excited about the chance to make the next LotF from the moment we started to work on our pitch for CI. We are particularly thrilled about the creative freedom that CI Games is willing to offer."

