Otome Visual Novels Sanzen Sekai Yuugi and Koshotengai no Hashihime Headed to PSV - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Dramatic Create announced it will release the otome visual novels Sanzen Sekai Yuugi ~MultiUniverse Myself~ and Koshotengai no Hashihime on the PlayStation Vita as Sanzen Sekai Yuugi ~Re Multi Universe Myself~ and Koshotengai no Hashihime Noma, respectively.

Sanzen Sekai Yuugi ~Re Multi Universe Myself~ will launch in Jpaan on August 30 for 6,900 yen at retail and 6,400 yen digitally. Koshotengai no Hashihime Noma will launch this fall in Japan.





Here is an overview of each game:

Sanzen Sekai Yuugi ~Re Multi Universe Myself~

The story is set one hundred years into the future. Forty years has passed since the discovery of “parallel universes (multiuniverse).” And globalization, as well as science and technology, continue to advance. The protagonist, Tomoe, makes a living out of chasing criminals as a bounty hunter. But due to information from Kira Seishiro —an administration bureau member of public security transfer— in order to save her endangered self on another Earth, she departs on a journey throughout the multiuniverse.

Koshotengai no Hashihime Noma

Jinbochou, Tokyo

June 1922, Taisho Era

The Rainy Season

Tamamori came to Tokyo with his sights set on getting accepted to the Imperial University. However, he doesn’t pass the entrance exam, and is so undisciplined and wrapped up in endless fantasies that he’s kicked out of his boarding house after only two years. Through a stroke of luck, Tamamori begins to live and work at Umebachidou, a used book store. There, he enjoys whiling away his time as a “student preparing for entrance exams” and taking advantage of friends who are also from his hometown. But one right after the other, mysterious deaths befall those friends and, realizing he’s been repeating the same rainy three days over and over again, Tamamori finds himself racing throughout Jinbochou to save them.

In this pop-occult mystery that surrounds the deaths of his friends… What is real, and what is a hallucination?

