Terra Battle 2 to Shut Down in North America on September 3 - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Developer Mistwalker announced Terra Battle 2 will shut down in North America on September 3 at 12pm PT. This is just under one year after the game launched.





Read the complete message from Mistwalker to players of the game below:

Thank you for playing Terra Battle 2.

In recognition of the reality that we cannot continue to offer the highest level of quality that our valued players deserve, it is with a heavy heart that we announce that service for the North American Android and iOS versions of Terra Battle 2 will be shut down at 10:00 PM PDT on September 3, 2018.

We are deeply sorry that it has come to this and sincerely regret letting you down. Your passionate support has helped us get this far, and we will be forever thankful for it.

Below please find further details regarding the shutdown schedule.

▼10:00 PM PDT on June 3, 2018

Shutdown notice (this notice) is posted

Sale of Super Energy is halted

North American versions of the Terra Battle 2 Android and iOS apps are removed from their respective stores

*Once removed from the Android/iOS app stores, the app cannot be re-installed after deletion. Should you intend to continue playing until the shutdown, please be careful not delete the app by mistake.

*If you had not updated to the latest version before the app was removed from the Android/iOS stores, then you may not be able to play past this date.

▼10:00 PM PDT on September 3, 2018

Service for the North American Android and iOS versions of Terra Battle 2 is shut down

Customer support for the North American version of Terra Battle 2 is no longer offered

*The game cannot be played past this date.

*Player data and Energy cannot be shared or transferred between the North American version and the Japanese version (and vice versa).

➡Regarding Normal and Super Energy

Normal and Super Energy in your possession can continue to be used until service for the game is shut down. Any unused Normal and Super Energy that remains at the time of shutdown will be forfeit, so please use it before then.

➡ Message from Hironobu Sakaguchi (Terra Battle 2 Producer)

Dear Our North American Terra Battle 2 Players,

It is with a heavy heart we announce that in the coming months, we will be ending support for the North American version of Terra Battle 2. Service for the game will end on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2018 and In-App Purchases will be removed from the game immediately.

We regret having to announce this news to you all, who have passionately supported us since before the game’s release. Withdrawing support for Terra Battle 2 is not something we do lightly. The game will always be precious to myself, Fujisaka, and the entire Mistwalker team, as we know it is to our fans. We are very thankful for the amazing community that has grown alongside our games, and we will continue to work hard to grow alongside you in our future endeavors. From our Reddit community, to the Discords and the hard working Wiki team… To various Facebook and other social groups, we cannot express how much your support means to us.

Sadly, Terra Battle 2 was met with unexpected struggles, making it challenging for our team to maintain a sustainable and enjoyable experience.

We will continue developing games, reflecting on our experience from this game, to bring new experiences to fans around the world. The Mistwalker team and I are hard at work brainstorming future projects, with all of the knowledge that Terra Battle 2 has granted us. We hope for the world of Terra to live on, but the format, timing, and methods are still unknown to us at this time.

Thank you for your understanding and for being our fans,

Hironobu Sakaguchi

➡Contacting Customer Support

If this shutdown notice does not address a concern that you have, please contact Customer Support through one of the following channels:

In-game: Navigate to the World screen, tap the gear icon in the upper-left corner, then scroll down and tap “Support.”

Website: Click “Contact” at the bottom of the FAQ page.

We sincerely thank you for playing Terra Battle 2. Although the game will be shut down shortly, we hope that you continue to enjoy it to the end.

To fruitful journeys across Terra and beyond!

The North American Terra Battle 2 Team

June 3, 2018

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

