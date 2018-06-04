Dragon Quest X Gets All In One Package Overview Trailer - News

posted 10 hours ago

Square Enix has released an overview trailer for Dragon Quest X All In One Package that features Versions 1 to 4.





Dragon Quest X All In One Package will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Wii U, and Windows PC in Japan on July 26 for 4,800 yen.

