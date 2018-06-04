Limited Run Games E3 2018 Showcase Set for June 11 - News

/ 251 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Limited Run Games announced its showcase at E3 2018 will be held on Monday, June 11. It will start at 12pm PT / 3pm ET. You can view the showcase on Twitch.

Catch the Limited Run Games E3 press conference when it airs live on Monday, June 11th 3PM Eastern Time at https://t.co/etJsMqrqd6 https://t.co/j720q2MOiT — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) May 31, 2018

Limited Run Games works with independent publishers to release digital-only titles in a physical format in a limited release.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles