Devil May Cry 5 Domain Name Registered - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 693 Views
DevilMayCry5.com domain name has been registered by the Onamae domain registrar, according to DomainTools.
Capcom has used Onamae to register the MonsterHunterWorld.com and ResidentEvil7.com domain names.
Domain names for Devil May Cry 6, Devil May Cry 8 and Devil May Cry 9 were also registered under Onamae.
The Resident Evil 2 domain name was also updated on April 22.
Thanks ResetEra.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Funny. They aren't predicting a Devil mat cry 7. They are going from 6 to 8!
Someone from the US registered that domain 104 days ago.
I hope we get a DMC5 announcement at E3
yesss... YEEESSS!!!
Devil May Cry V Cloud Edition for Switch
Not really surprising the series would have either been put back on the shelves for a very very long time or go back to original Dante.Now the thing to see is if they have killed this series by splitting the fan base so much that neither on can support it anymore.
I was hoping they would stay with the Ninja Theory world from DMC, but looks like they are going to play it safe by returning to DMC's roots.
This is the worst kept secret ive ever seen, if you can even call it that...
