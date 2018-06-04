Devil May Cry 5 Domain Name Registered - News

DevilMayCry5.com domain name has been registered by the Onamae domain registrar, according to DomainTools.

Capcom has used Onamae to register the MonsterHunterWorld.com and ResidentEvil7.com domain names.

Domain names for Devil May Cry 6, Devil May Cry 8 and Devil May Cry 9 were also registered under Onamae.

The Resident Evil 2 domain name was also updated on April 22.

Thanks ResetEra.

