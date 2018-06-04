Devil May Cry 5 Domain Name Registered

Devil May Cry 5 Domain Name Registered - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 693 Views

DevilMayCry5.com domain name has been registered by the Onamae domain registrar, according to DomainTools

Capcom has used Onamae to register the MonsterHunterWorld.com and ResidentEvil7.com domain names.

 

Domain names for Devil May Cry 6Devil May Cry 8 and Devil May Cry 9 were also registered under Onamae.

The Resident Evil 2 domain name was also updated on April 22.

Thanks ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

8 Comments

Nem
Nem (7 hours ago)

Funny. They aren't predicting a Devil mat cry 7. They are going from 6 to 8!

  • +4
Hiku
Hiku (1 hour ago)

Someone from the US registered that domain 104 days ago.

  • 0
Keybladewielder
Keybladewielder (8 hours ago)

I hope we get a DMC5 announcement at E3

  • +4
Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (1 hour ago)

yesss... YEEESSS!!!

  • +1
routsounmanman
routsounmanman (3 hours ago)

Devil May Cry V Cloud Edition for Switch

  • 0
venomcarnage
venomcarnage (5 hours ago)

Not really surprising the series would have either been put back on the shelves for a very very long time or go back to original Dante.Now the thing to see is if they have killed this series by splitting the fan base so much that neither on can support it anymore.

  • 0
Tridrakious
Tridrakious (6 hours ago)

I was hoping they would stay with the Ninja Theory world from DMC, but looks like they are going to play it safe by returning to DMC's roots.

  • 0
estebxx
estebxx (7 hours ago)

This is the worst kept secret ive ever seen, if you can even call it that...

  • 0
venomcarnage
venomcarnage (5 hours ago)

Not really surprising the series would have either been put back on the shelves for a very very long time or go back to original Dante.Now the thing to see is if they have killed this series by splitting the fan base so much that neither on can support it anymore.

  • -2