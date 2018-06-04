God of War Tops Monthly UK Charts for May, Detroit: Become Human Debuts in 5th - News

God of War was the best-selling game in the UK for the month of May, according to Chart-Track. Sales for the game dropped 55 percent month-on-month.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze re-entered the charts in fourth, because of the release on the Nintendo Switch. Sales for the Switch version were up 19 percent compared to the launch month of the Wii U version.

Detroit: Become Human debuted in fifth despite only being on store shelves for two days during the tracking period. State of Decay 2 debuted in sixth.

In terms of marketshare, Switch software jumped from 12.5 percent in April to 18.1 percent on May. In terms of value, it reached 23.8 percent to top the Xbox One's 21.3 percent.

Sony was the top publisher in May with Nintendo in a close second.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the month:

God of War FIFA 18 Far Cry 5 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Detroit: Become Human State of Decay 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Fallout 4 Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Dark Souls: Remastered

