God of War Tops Monthly UK Charts for May, Detroit: Become Human Debuts in 5th - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 925 Views
God of War was the best-selling game in the UK for the month of May, according to Chart-Track. Sales for the game dropped 55 percent month-on-month.
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze re-entered the charts in fourth, because of the release on the Nintendo Switch. Sales for the Switch version were up 19 percent compared to the launch month of the Wii U version.
Detroit: Become Human debuted in fifth despite only being on store shelves for two days during the tracking period. State of Decay 2 debuted in sixth.
In terms of marketshare, Switch software jumped from 12.5 percent in April to 18.1 percent on May. In terms of value, it reached 23.8 percent to top the Xbox One's 21.3 percent.
Sony was the top publisher in May with Nintendo in a close second.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the month:
- God of War
- FIFA 18
- Far Cry 5
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Detroit: Become Human
- State of Decay 2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Fallout 4
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Dark Souls: Remastered
Detroit Become Human did better than i expected with only two days tracked.
Suprised to see State of Decay 2 in the charts considering its heavy game pass/digital focus.
Comments below voting threshold
That's a pretty bad sign for Detroit. God of War is doing very well though.
- -13
It released at the very end of the month tho, and it wasn't supposed to be as big as GoW
- +6
Two days worth of sales and still came fifth sounds pretty decent to me
- +10
