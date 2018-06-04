Media Create: Dark Souls: Remastered Will Have Strong Legs in Japan - News

Media Create in its weekly analysis is predicting that after selling 71,739 units in its first week on sale on the PlayStation 4 in Japan, Dark Souls: Remastered will have strong legs and sell for a long time.

The PlayStation 4 version of the game sold through 81.97 percent of its initial shipment. The Xbox One version did not chart at all, which is not a surprise as the console is virtually dead in Japan.

Dark Souls: Remastered is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will also launch on the Nintendo Switch in summer 2018.

Thanks DualShockers.

