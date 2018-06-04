PS4 Gets Play Fearlessly Commercial - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new commercial for the PlayStation 4 called "Play Fearlessly."

Sony will host its showcase at E3 2018 on Monday, June 11. It will start at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

