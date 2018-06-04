Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Gets Feature Trailer - News

Neocore Games has released the features trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Enter the Chaos-infested Caligari Sector and purge the unclean with the most powerful agents of the Imperium of Man. Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is a grim Action-RPG featuring multiple classes of the Inquisition who will carry out the will of the Emperor even in the darkest reaches of the Imperium!

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr will launch for Windows PC on June 5 and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 5.

THE NEXT MILESTONE IN THE EVOLUTION OF ARPGS

The first Action-RPG set in the grim future of the 41st Millennium takes the genre to its next level: an open-world sandbox game with a persistent universe with a huge variety of missions, tactical, brutal combat encounters in destructible environments and a storyline influenced by the community of players. Use the cover system for tactical advantage, shoot off limbs and perform executions in epic boss battles and become a Protector of any solar systems with your glorious actions!

INQUISITORS: SECRET AGENTS AND SPECIALISTS

Forge your own playstyle with different character classes and specializations: hold your ground with the Crusader Inquisitor while enemies close in on you, bring in your finesse and cunning with the Death Cult Assassin background, or use the unspeakable powers of the Warp with the Primaris Psyker background. Choose from three specializations for each classes that fit your playstyle.

TRAVERSE A WHOLE GALACTIC SECTOR

Explore the Star Map of the vast Caligari Sector, travel in different subsectors and explore an immense amount of solar systems, visit a growing number of unique points of interests: investigate on different planets with distinctive terrain conditions, fight your way through corridors of infested Void Stations, abandoned Star Forts and other diverse environments!

FIGHT THE CORRUPTION TOGETHER

You can go solo as a lonely Inquisitor, but you can also assemble a team of your friends! Play missions in co-operative mode with up to 4 team members, blast away your foes together claiming great rewards, and form Cabals to gather your close allies! Inquisitorial Cabals are groups of Inquisitors working together. Cabals can progress just like characters do, and being a member can often grant special missions. The Inquisition has a lot of different factions with different agendas, and Cabals sometimes clash with each other in the shadows.

IMPROVE YOUR WEAPONS, CRAFT MISSIONS AND TWEAK YOUR SKILLS

Looking for a specific loot or reward? Use Uther’s Tarot to set the conditions of your next mission, collect Blueprints and use Crafting to improve your equipment, and use the Inoculator to fine-tune your different skills. Choose your loadout to your advantage for each mission!

A LIVING, EXPANDING WORLD

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is an ever-growing, long-lasting experience. Expansions and regular free updates will introduce new enemy factions, new terrain settings, new missions and mission types, new story-driven investigations and new gameplay features. Seasons are big, free updates that will introduce longer story arcs in which players can shape the persistent world of the Caligari sector with their actions. Daily Quests, Tiers and Power Levels ensure new challenges – there’s always something new to explore or to collect!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

