Defiance 2050 Trailer Focuses on New Classes - News

/ 488 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Trion Worlds has released a new developer update video for Defiance 2050 that focuses on the new classes in the game. It will feature four base classes Assassin, Guardian, Combat Medic, and Assault.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Defiance 2050 recreates the original game from the ground up, offering an experience that is the definitive Defiance experience in every way. Today’s consoles and PCs enable the dev team to implement features and upgrades that fans of the game have been clamoring for. Advancements in hardware allow for action on an even larger scale than before, with more players able to take to the battlefield in white-knuckled combat.

More than just a simple graphical remaster, Defiance 2050 is a major update to the original game’s systems, which have been streamlined and modernized. Environments are bigger and better than ever, enemies are even more ruthless, and weaponry is more adaptable to the player’s style.

Defiance 2050 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC this summer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles