Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Trailer Focuses on Street Fighter III - News

Capcom has released a new trailer on Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection that focuses on Street Fighter III. View a video that focuses Street Fighter and Street Fighter II on here.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on May 29.

