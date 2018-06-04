Red Dead Redemption 2 Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

Red Dead Redemption 2 Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 496 Views

Microsoft has updated the Xbox Store for Red Dead Redemption 2 and has revealed the list of pre-order bonuses.

 

Here is the list of pre-order bonuses:

  • War Horse
  • Outlaw Survival Kit
  • Cash Bonus for Story Mode
  • GTA$500,000 for Grand Theft Auto Online
Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.

Thanks ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

Comments

There are no comments to display.