Red Dead Redemption 2 Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

Microsoft has updated the Xbox Store for Red Dead Redemption 2 and has revealed the list of pre-order bonuses.

Here is the list of pre-order bonuses:

War Horse

Outlaw Survival Kit

Cash Bonus for Story Mode

GTA$500,000 for Grand Theft Auto Online

Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.





