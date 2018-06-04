The Lost Child Gets Bingo! Found It! Trailer - News

/ 322 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

NIS America has release a new trailer for The Lost Child called "Bingo! Found it!"

View it below:

The Lost Child will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in North America on June 19 and in Europe on June 22.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles