Fighting EX Layer Gets 12 Minute Gameplay Video - News

posted 11 hours ago

Arika has released a 12 minute gameplay video of Fighting EX Layer.

View it below:

Fighting EX Layer will launch for the PlayStation 4 worldwide on June 28 via the PlayStation Store.

