Secret Neighbor Trailer Teases E3 Presence - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

tinyBuildGAMES has released a teaser trailer for Secret Neighbor that reveals the game will be at E3 2018 and to tun in on Sunday, June 10 at 12:30pm PT / 3:30pm ET here.

View it below:

Secret Neighbor is the sequel to Hello Neighbor.

