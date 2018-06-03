State of Decay 2 Patch 1.2 Out Now, 20GB Download - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 421 Views
Undead Labs has released Patch 1.2 for State of Decay, which comes in at 20GB.
Read the patch notes below:
The 1.2 patch features significant improvements related to:
- Increased stability
- Improved networking interactions for clients
- Improved networked vehicle interactions
- Elimination of Out Of Memory crashes
Patch 1.2 Highlights
Gameplay
- Grenades no longer get stuck and explode in front of client character’s face or behind their head while throwing
- Fixed instances of clients dealing damage to their host’s non-active community members with explosives
- Flashlight beams no longer cast shadows from the player’s character model (which had caused flickering shadows)
- Characters no longer “self-shadow” when using a flashlight in multiplayer
- Fixed issue with doors appearing the opposite of the state they are in
- Resolved situation where, when getting into vehicles, the camera could become detached from the player’s character
- Fixed issue where, when clients swap weapons while in vehicles, the weapons do not swap upon exit from vehicle
- Fixed rare bug that could prevent Warlord legacy arc from being completed
- Fixed rare bug that could block Sheriff legacy arc from starting
- Fixed issue where player’s loot sometimes becomes invisible until their entire backpack is deposited into a Supply Locker
Networking and Multiplayer
- Numerous networking bandwidth and CPU improvements
- Game now exits to main menu faster when a client loses their internet connection, so players will no longer hang after dismissing the pop-up
- Improved network vehicle interactions in multiplayer games to address weird “rubber-banding” and physics issues (including cars flying into the air).
- Host facilities no longer appear invisible to clients during multiplayer
Zombie and Character Behavior
- Zombies no longer become immune to the Assault Kick
- Reduction of step height to prevent survivors popping up onto props while moving
HUD
- Fixed issue with player HUD disappearing after NPCs are executed by zombies
- Community advice list no longer shows up under vignette on the map
Environment and Collision
- Fixed numerous collision spots across all 3 maps where players or vehicles were getting stuck
- Fixed numerous collision spots across all 3 maps where players were getting stuck in an infinite freefall animation loop
- Elimination of white line that appears when driving at night time
- Addressed a variety of spots in world where player was not able to climb over props they should’ve been able to
- Additional polish and reduction of LOD popping
- Additional lighting tuning passes, reduction in glowing props
Other Fixes
- Addressed a variety of general crash bugs
- Updated a number of strings that were previously hardcoded in English
- Audio mix optimizations
A 20GB patch? :O
Honestly this patch reads like it should have been the 1.0 version of the game. Companies need to stop renaming the beta test phase to "the release date" it's all about first impressions of games and when they launch in this state it's an uphill battle to convince people you've actually fixed basic issues
Is it wrong that this weekend I spent 16 hours playing this game. It is just too god damn fun, and a little sad when your favorite characters die because you failed to save them.
