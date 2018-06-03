State of Decay 2 Patch 1.2 Out Now, 20GB Download - News

Undead Labs has released Patch 1.2 for State of Decay, which comes in at 20GB.

Read the patch notes below:

The 1.2 patch features significant improvements related to:

Increased stability

Improved networking interactions for clients

Improved networked vehicle interactions

Elimination of Out Of Memory crashes

Patch 1.2 Highlights

Gameplay

Grenades no longer get stuck and explode in front of client character’s face or behind their head while throwing

Fixed instances of clients dealing damage to their host’s non-active community members with explosives

Flashlight beams no longer cast shadows from the player’s character model (which had caused flickering shadows)

Characters no longer “self-shadow” when using a flashlight in multiplayer

Fixed issue with doors appearing the opposite of the state they are in

Resolved situation where, when getting into vehicles, the camera could become detached from the player’s character

Fixed issue where, when clients swap weapons while in vehicles, the weapons do not swap upon exit from vehicle

Fixed rare bug that could prevent Warlord legacy arc from being completed

Fixed rare bug that could block Sheriff legacy arc from starting

Fixed issue where player’s loot sometimes becomes invisible until their entire backpack is deposited into a Supply Locker

Networking and Multiplayer

Numerous networking bandwidth and CPU improvements

Game now exits to main menu faster when a client loses their internet connection, so players will no longer hang after dismissing the pop-up

Improved network vehicle interactions in multiplayer games to address weird “rubber-banding” and physics issues (including cars flying into the air).

Host facilities no longer appear invisible to clients during multiplayer

Zombie and Character Behavior

Zombies no longer become immune to the Assault Kick

Reduction of step height to prevent survivors popping up onto props while moving

HUD

Fixed issue with player HUD disappearing after NPCs are executed by zombies

Community advice list no longer shows up under vignette on the map

Environment and Collision

Fixed numerous collision spots across all 3 maps where players or vehicles were getting stuck

Fixed numerous collision spots across all 3 maps where players were getting stuck in an infinite freefall animation loop

Elimination of white line that appears when driving at night time

Addressed a variety of spots in world where player was not able to climb over props they should’ve been able to

Additional polish and reduction of LOD popping

Additional lighting tuning passes, reduction in glowing props

Other Fixes

Addressed a variety of general crash bugs

Updated a number of strings that were previously hardcoded in English

Audio mix optimizations

