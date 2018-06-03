Sorcery Saga: Curse of the Great Curry God Gets PC Trailer - News

/ 4,481 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Following the announcement that Sorcery Saga: Curse of the Great Curry God will launch on Windows PC via Steam on June 4 for $19.99, Ghost Light has released the official Windows PC trailer.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Join Pupuru, a hard working student, on a delectable roguelike adventure filled with excitement, humor, thrills and all the curry you can eat as you quest to save your favorite local curry restaurant from being swallowed up by the big bad curry chain that’s moved into town!

Take part in a meaty dungeon-crawling quest to discover four ultimate ingredients needed to make the “Legendary Magic Curry”! Explore dungeons that change shape each time you visit them, battle crazy creatures, collect items and cook up a curry to boost your characters! Can you save the town of Smile Curry, or will you never again eat your favourite spicy dish?!

Key Features:

Quest for Curry – Arm yourself, stock up on Skills and then venture forth into the many dungeons, filled with weird and wonderful monsters, handy items and – of course – the freshest curry ingredients!

– Arm yourself, stock up on Skills and then venture forth into the many dungeons, filled with weird and wonderful monsters, handy items and – of course – the freshest curry ingredients! Share your curry with “friends” – A strange quest needs a strange group of companions! Share your food with your gluttonous but brave friend, Kuu, to power him up, hang out with Puni, servant of the Great Curry God and ignore the attentions of Gigidos, the ever-so-slightly creepy Dark Lord of the Netherworld.

– A strange quest needs a strange group of companions! Share your food with your gluttonous but brave friend, Kuu, to power him up, hang out with Puni, servant of the Great Curry God and ignore the attentions of Gigidos, the ever-so-slightly creepy Dark Lord of the Netherworld. Behold, the Power of Curry! – Create delicious curry dishes from the ingredients you find in the ever-changing dungeons to boost your stats, or throw your cooking failures at your enemies to nerf their abilities!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles