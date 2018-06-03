Switch vs Xbox One – VGChartz Gap Charts – April 2018 Update - Sales

by, posted 14 hours ago

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. Xbox One Global:

Gap change in latest month: 1,392,465 – Xbox One

Gap change over last 12 months: 5,947,926 - Switch

Total Lead: 5,953,060 – Switch

Switch Total Sales: 16,671,979

Xbox One Total Sales: 10,718,919

April 2018 is the 14th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Xbox One by 1.39 million units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe. However, in the last 12 months the Switch has grown its lead over the Xbox One by 5.95 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the Xbox One by 5.95 million units.

The Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 16.67 million units, while the Xbox One sold 10.72 million units during the same timeframe.

