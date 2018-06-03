Switch vs PS4 – VGChartz Gap Charts – April 2018 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 845 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 2,050,463 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 110,511 – PS4
Total Lead: 1,498,530 – PS4
Switch Total Sales: 16,671,979
PS4 Total Sales: 18,170,509
April 2018 is the 14th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PS4 during the same time frame by 2.05 million units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe. The PlayStation 4 is currently ahead the Switch by 1.50 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 16.67 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 18.17 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Ps4 started slowly and gradually became more consistent. Switch will have to go through this if you want to beat the numbers.
Expecting this one to go back and forth for awhile. Only 100k gap change in the past 12 months is nearly tracking even.
It will since the releases are offset. PS4 will shoot up for now cause it's in the holiday. But then it will nose dive into the February-May slow period and then settle into the summer slump. Meanwhile, when it's at it's low point, the Switch will enter the September-December window. And this cycle will repeat for some time.
