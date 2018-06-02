|PlayStation 4
|Switch
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|1280×720 (this may temporarily fluctuate depending on gameplay situation and environment)
|Frame Rate
|Usually 60fps (this may temporarily fluctuate in some cases)
|Usually 30fps (this may temporarily fluctuate in some cases)
|Supported Controllers
|DualShock 4
|
My Hero One’s Justice Switch and PS4 Differences Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 839 Views
Bandai Namco has revealed the differences between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions of My Hero One’s Justice.
Read the table of the differences below:
My Hero One’s Justice will launch in North America and Europe in 2018 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.
Thanks Gematsu.
The table needs to be fixed. I cant see what it says on the Switch.
1280×720 (this may temporarily fluctuate depending on gameplay situation and environment)
Usually 30fps (this may temporarily fluctuate in some cases)
Two Joy-Cons
Joy-Con Grip
Single Joy-Con (only when playing with someone else)
Pro Controller
I agree though, something has gone horribly wrong with copying that table into this article.
MOMO!! I don't even watch/read it, but she's a bae. Looks like if I ever decide to get this game that I'll get the PS4 version though.
Usually Switch ports have been a drop from 60fps to 30fps and then some minor graphical changes.... but with this also dropping from 1080p to 720p this is a big downgrade.
Doom went from 1080/60 to sub 720p/30 with far more than minor graphic changes.
Can't wait for the Switch version.
Average downgrade expected. Xenoverse 2 was around the same.
That's a lot of boob!
