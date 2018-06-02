My Hero One’s Justice Switch and PS4 Differences Revealed - News

Bandai Namco has revealed the differences between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions of My Hero One’s Justice.

Read the table of the differences below:

PlayStation 4 Switch Resolution 1920×1080 1280×720 (this may temporarily fluctuate depending on gameplay situation and environment) Frame Rate Usually 60fps (this may temporarily fluctuate in some cases) Usually 30fps (this may temporarily fluctuate in some cases) Supported Controllers DualShock 4 Two Joy-Cons

Joy-Con Grip

Single Joy-Con (only when playing with someone else)

Pro Controller

My Hero One’s Justice will launch in North America and Europe in 2018 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.

