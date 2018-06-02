Pokémon Quest Tops 1 Million Downloads on Switch - News

posted 11 hours ago

Owners of the Nintendo Switch have been craving a Pokémon game. Following the announcement of Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, The Pokemon Company and Game Freak released the free-to-play action RPG, Pokemon Quest, on the Nintendo Switch.

The game has reportedly been downloaded over one million times in just the first two days available on the Nintendo eShop.

Pokemon Quest is also coming to iOS and Android later this month.

Thanks NintendoLife via gamer.ne.jp.

