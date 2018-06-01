Anthem Gets EA Play Teaser Trailer - News

Electronic Arts has released a teaser trailer for Anthem ahead of EA Play later this month. More information on the game will be released at EA Play on June 9 at 11am PT / 2pm ET.

Here is a list of what will be shown at EA Play:

1. A New Trailer

That’s right, we’re delivering an unseen trailer that delves into the dangerous world of Anthem. You’ll get a glimpse into the story, characters, and monsters that bring the game to life.

2. More Gameplay

Last year we showed off some of the core gameplay that you can expect from Anthem – flying, fighting, and of course, collecting loot. And this year we’re happy to show off some more. Tune in to see it all.

3. Combat Showcase

One thing we’ll be showing in-depth this time around is combat. The power of the Javelin exosuit will be on full display as players take on the most ferocious enemies seen yet.

4. Developer Insights

The dev team at BioWare has been hard at work, and now they’re ready to show it off in-person. Hear some of the guiding principles that have shaped the development of Anthem as BioWare General Manager Casey Hudson, Executive Producer Mark Darrah, and Lead Writer Cathleen Rootsaert take the stage.

5. A Look Behind The Curtain

Along with hearing from the developers themselves, we’ll be showing off some of the concept and production art of Anthem. You’ll get a chance to see the craftsmanship that has built this incredible world from the ground up.

Anthem is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

