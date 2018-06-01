Switch vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – April 2018 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 452 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 3,650,690 - Wii
Gap change over last 12 months: 4,636,271 - Wii
Total Lead: 2,836,091 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 16,671,979
Wii Total Sales: 19,508,070
April 2018 is the 14th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Wii has closed the gap with the Switch and taken the lead. The Wii outsold the Switch by 3.65 million units in the last month and by 4.64 million units in the last 12 months. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 2,836,091 units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 16.67 million units, while the Wii sold 19.51 million units during the same timeframe.
Top graphics has an error. It says "Switch Lead" but Wii is leading.
Error fixed.
It looks like a closer pairing would be with 3ds.
If its true that Nintendo Consoles are front loaded, in comparison to Sony consoles for example, then I predict that the Switch will top out around 55 million. It will pass the Xbox One. The only reason why you wont get Wii levels of success is because the Wii was an actual fad. Nintendo consoles don't sell that much people forget. And I believe that Switch will track closer to it consoles than its handhelds in the end.
This is more a handheld than a regular console though. I'd at least expect it to match 3DS sales.
