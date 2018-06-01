First-Person Platformer Impulsion Coming to PC on July 19 - News

/ 231 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Driving Force Games and Playdius have announced the first-person platformer, Implusion, will launch for Windows PC on July 19.

View a gameplay teaser trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Make your way through 25 levels of increasing difficulty by manipulating physics to your advantage shooting force fields to slow down or accelerate yourself and the environment!



Tired of easy games? Hop into the Competitive and Speedrun modes to climb the leaderboards! Challenge your friends, online players and yourself! Be prepared... It's not going to be easy.

Key Features:

Fast-paced platformer in first-person experience!

Challenging levels providing hours of gameplay.

Story Mode with an intriguing science-fiction story filled with funny dialogues.

Competitive Mode with Steam leaderboards to challenge the world ...and your friends.

Speedrun Mode with an in-game timer for players looking for the hardest of challenges!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles