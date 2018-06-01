Kero Blaster Launches for Switch This Summer - News

Developer Studio Pixel announced Kero Blaster will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop this summer.

Here is an overview of the game:

Studio Pixel is proud to present the latest title from the creator of Cave Story: Kero Blaster.

The C&F Inc. teleporters are going offline all over the place, and it’s up to an intrepid frog employee to fix the situation.

A classic-style, 2D side-scrolling action game packed with adventure.

You are a bipedal frog and master of the Custodial Sciences, charged with the unenviable task of ridding your company’s teleporters of the strange black creatures plaguing them.

Pick up all kinds of exciting new tools of the trade while fighting for your life through a menagerie of unique monsters.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

