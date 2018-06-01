Crystal Crisis Opening Cinematic Released - News

Nicalis has released the opening cinematic for Crystal Crisis.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

This is the COMPLETE version of the animated intro from Crystal Crisis, the incredible new puzzle fighting game coming to Nintendo Switch in the fall of 2018. It features 19 playable characters, including Quote and Curly Brace from Cave Story, Isaac from The Binding of Isaac, Mighty Atom and Black Jack from Tezuka Productions and many more!



Developed and published by Nicalis, Crystal Crisis is presented like a one-on-one fighting game, but instead of pressing buttons to kick and punch, players arrange falling gems into matching colors to clear them from the screen and inflict damage on their opponents. It’s the ultimate puzzle battle throwdown!

Crystal Crisis will launch for the Nintendo Switch this fall.

