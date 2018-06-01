Star Ocean: Anamnesis Headed West - News

posted 4 hours ago

The action RPG Star Ocean: Anamnesis is coming to North America and Europe for iOS and Android. You can pre-register now on Google Play.

Here is an overview of the game:

Star Ocean: Anamnesis is an epic action RPG that puts you in the captain’s chair as you lead a team of heroes across the galaxy. Immerse yourself in a rich sci-fi fantasy universe and experience fast-paced combat rendered with gorgeous 3D graphics!

Story

You are the captain of the Pangalactic Federation starship GFSS-3214F. A surprise attack and a malfunctioning hyperspace drive sends you hurtling to the outer reaches of space. However, with the help of a mysterious woman and her ability to summon heroes from across time and space, you just might be able to fight your way back home!

Key Features:

Real-Time 3D Combat – Take command of a squad of four heroes in real-time battles! Dodge enemies, time your attacks, and manage your abilities to decimate the enemy!

– Take command of a squad of four heroes in real-time battles! Dodge enemies, time your attacks, and manage your abilities to decimate the enemy! Gorgeous 3D Graphics – Beautifully rendered character models and awe-inspiring special attacks bring next-gen graphics to the palm of your hand!

– Beautifully rendered character models and awe-inspiring special attacks bring next-gen graphics to the palm of your hand! Build Your Own Squads – Choose from attackers, sharpshooters, defenders, invokers, and healers to form specialized parties. With dozens of characters, each with their own passive and active abilities, the possibilities are endless!

– Choose from attackers, sharpshooters, defenders, invokers, and healers to form specialized parties. With dozens of characters, each with their own passive and active abilities, the possibilities are endless! Thrilling Multiplayer Battles – With a universe full of hostiles you’re going to need some backup! Jump into multiplayer co-op battles and work with your teammates to take down the toughest foes the galaxy has to offer!

