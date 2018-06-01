Action RPG Warhammer: Chaosbane Announced for Consoles, PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Bigben, Games Workshop, and Eko Software have announced action RPG set in Warhammer Fantasy, Warhamamer: Chaosbane, for consoles and Windows PC.





Here is an overview of the game:

The development of the title is being done by Eko Software, a French studio who has demonstrated great skill in the hack’n slash genre with How to Survive 1 and 2, a series which captivated millions of players.

This adaptation of the franchise will be the first action RPG to take place in the Warhammer Fantasy world. The game takes place in the Old World, a dark and bloody continent devastated by wars against Chaos.

In Warhammer: Chaosbane, the player will be plunged into the middle of Old World history as they embody a human, a high elf, a wood elf, or a dwarf and discover several iconic locations such as the cursed city of Praag, or Nuln, the old capital of the Empire.

