New Development in Atelier Series to be Revealed on June 14 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Koei Tecmo and Gust announced it will reveal a new developer in the Atelier series on June 14.

"On 2018.6.14, a new development in the Atelier series!? Let’s go to a ‘New Land’ with them," reads the bottom of a picture that thanks fans for voting in a poll that launched today in celebration of the 20th anniversary.

Gust producer Keisuke Kikuchi in March said the next game in the Atelier series will be announced around May or June.

