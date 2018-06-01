Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou Gets Switch Opening Movie - News

/ 1,553 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Entergram has released the opening movie for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou.

View it below:

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on July 26.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles