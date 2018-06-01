Fortnite Rated in Korea for Switch - News

posted 4 hours ago

The Korean Game Rating Board has rated Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch.

Epic has yet to announce the game for the Switch, however, there is a rumor that Fortnite and other games are coming to the platform.

Fortnite is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

