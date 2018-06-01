Sonic Birthday 2018 Event Set for June 23 - News

posted 4 hours ago

SEGA announced it will host a Sonic Birthday 2018 event at Tokyo Joypolis on June 23.

Sonic series producer Takashi Iizuka will share information on Sonic Mania Plus at a stage event, as well as news on the latest Sonic titles.





Sonic Birthday 2018 will be streamed on YouTube and Periscope.

Thanks Gematsu.

