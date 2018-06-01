Fate/Extella Link Gameplay Video Focuses on Action Systems - News

Marvelous has released a new multiplayer gameplay video for Fate/Extella Link that focuses on the game's action system.



Fate/Extella Link will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7, and this winter in North America and Europe.

