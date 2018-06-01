Fighting EX Layer Release Date Revealed - News

Developer Arika announced Fighting EX Layer will launch for the PlayStation 4 worldwide on June 28 via the PlayStation Store.

Release Date Announcement of "FIGHTING EX LAYER"



The release date of the Newest Fighting Game "FIGHTING LAYER" has been decided!!

From June 28th, 2018, selling will start sequentially in 68 countries and regions around the world!https://t.co/pAtpsnfbv2 — FIGHTING EX LAYER (@FightingExLayer) June 1, 2018

The game will be available in the following two editions:

Light Version ($39.99) – Includes 12 launch characters + five Gougi Decks

($39.99) – Includes 12 launch characters + five Gougi Decks Standard Version ($59.99) – Includes 12 launch characters + Hokuto + 15 Gougi Decks

