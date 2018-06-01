Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Gets Switch Overview Trailer - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks released the overview trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

View it below:

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 29.

